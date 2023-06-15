Kazakh animated film ‘Besik Zhyry’ recognized as best at international festival in India

The Kazakh short animated movie ‘Besik Zhyry’ (Lullaby) won the Best Animation Video award at the Roshani International Film Festival 2023 in India. It triumphed over 132 entries by filmmakers from around the world. It is worth noting that the animated film received the highest rating from the jury, and won over the hearts of the audience. ‘Besik Zhyry’ was released in 2021 and had previously been awarded Best Short Film Animation at the MADFA Madrid Film Awards 2023 in Spain.