Emergency Situations Ministry: Wildfire in Abai region localized

Wildfire in the Semei Ormany Nature Reserve of the Abai region has been localized, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. According to the office, the main efforts are now focused on extinguishing local smoldering fires and preventing new outbreaks. To this end, the forces and means have been regrouped. In addition, localized fires will now be continuously watered, and the fire edges will be backfilled with soil until they are completely extinguished.