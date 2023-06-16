Number of foreign tourists increased in Kazakhstan

More foreigners prefer vacations in Kazakhstan. In the first quarter of this year alone, about 228,000 guests from abroad were served at the accommodation facilities, which is twice as much as the same period last year. According to the Bureau of National Statistics, more than 106,000 people visited our country for personal purposes, and over 121,000 - for business and professional ones. The country is mainly visited by guests from Russia, Turkey, China, India, Uzbekistan, U.S. and Germany. Most travelers choose the cities of Almaty, Astana and Shymkent as their holiday destinations. At the same time, the greatest number of visitors to the resort areas is noted in the Almaty mountain cluster. Also, vacationers prefer the Mangystau and Shchuchye-Burabai resort areas.