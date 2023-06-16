President Tokayev to Hold second meeting of National Kurultai

Tomorrow, on June 17, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold the second meeting of the National Kurultai in the city of Turkistan, the Akorda press service reports. It is worth reminding that the initiative to create the National Kurultai, which will continue the work of the National Council at the national level, was announced by the President in his State-of-the-Nation Address to the people on March 16, 2022. The first meeting of the dialogue platform was held in the Ulytau region on June 16 last year. Guests from all regions of the country, representing different spheres of activity and generations, attended the National Kurultai, where the Head of State noted that it would be held annually in different cities of Kazakhstan.