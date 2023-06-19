Gross vegetable harvest in Kazakhstan reaches five million tonnes

According to him, priority is given to early crops, the sown area of which increased by almost 3,000 hectares to 27,000 this year. Overall, 10,500 hectares more have been sown with vegetables in the country over the past three years. As a result, Kazakhstan harvested nearly five million tonnes of vegetables in 2022. The increase in comparison with the previous year amounted to 653,000 tonnes, the ministry has developed comprehensive measures to maximize the substitution of imports of goods for the production of domestic ones, Karashukeyev said.

“According to governors’ offices, vegetable crops have been planted in an area of 173.5 thousand hectares this year, while 197.6 thousand hectares have been sown with potatoes. In general, the potato and vegetable crop gross yields are sufficient to fully supply the domestic market,” noted Karashukeyev.