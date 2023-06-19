Kazakhstan chairs Dialogue of Women of Central Asia in 2023

Participants noted that it is important to support and increase the participation of girls and women in the field of science and innovation. New technologies, above all, should also promote gender equality.

“While at home, a woman can have access to information technology and pursue activities such as her professional or business endeavors. Therefore, it is very important to ensure women have legislatively guaranteed access to high-quality information technology and quality information,” said Aigul Kuspan, member of the Mazhilis, the Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament.

“Today, we are attending a highly important event focused on empowering our girls and women economically through the development of information and communication technologies. We are currently involving them in IT technologies and expanding STEAM programs. I would like to say that Uzbekistan is implementing a very large-scale program in this regard, with the support of the leadership of our country, and we would be happy to share our experiences with other countries,” Gulnora Marufova, member of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis, said.

Experts addressed other topical issues as well, including the role of women in strengthening peace and security, as well as regional cooperation in ensuring women’s rights and interests, and enhancing their role in public and state affairs. It bears noting that the initiative to organize this dialogue platform belongs to the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia. The platform was established in December 2020. In 2021, it was chaired by Uzbekistan, followed by Turkmenistan the following year. In 2023, the chairmanship was passed on to Kazakhstan.