Kazakhstan to enhance consumer protection measures

Also, the country intends to simplify and accelerate the process of reviewing claims from consumers as much as possible, switching it from four-step to a two-step procedure. Today the Kazakh government considered new measures to protect consumer rights and amendments to improve the legal framework. In particular, as emphasized by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, the latter are aimed at filling gaps in the e-commerce segment and building an effective interaction scheme, namely consumer - public association - state. Smailov instructed to submit draft laws to the Mazhilis within the established time limits, and to ensure their quality support. He also outlined the need to enhance current national standards that improve the quality of life of Kazakh citizens and develop additional measures to stimulate businesses.