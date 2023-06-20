New production facilities to be launched in Kazakhstan

They are planned to be commissioned by the end of 2030. The largest project is the Kazakh-Chinese International Industrial City, whose construction is scheduled to begin this year. In addition, the production of irrigation equipment will soon be launched on the SEZ territory. It bears noting that both facilities will be implemented with the participation of companies from China. Another major project of this SEZ is the construction of multifunctional cargo terminals with a capacity of 11 million tonnes. New production facilities will also appear in the city of Shymkent. The Zhuldyz industrial zone is currently being created there. There are plans to launch a total of 50 projects, including enterprises in the field of mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, metallurgy, furniture and construction industries. Production facilities for the deep processing of agricultural products will be opened in the Bozaryk agro-industrial zone, there will be more than 20 of them at the first stage alone.