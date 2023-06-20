More than 3,000 Kazakh citizens appeal to constitutional court in five months

The rest of the appeals raise issues of housing and labor relations, social protection, execution of sentences, access to information and bankruptcy of individuals. Also, according to Elvira Azimova, a quarter of citizens’ appeals are related to the request to check the constitutionality of laws and other legal acts. The Chairperson of the Constitutional Court noted that in five of the 18 adopted resolutions, the norms were recognized as unconstitutional. In this regard, Azimova recommended that the country’s government and the bodies concerned take the necessary measures.

“Current challenges and law enforcement practices demonstrate the need for a more critical approach to legislation relevance monitoring. An adequate legal response is an important condition for the rule of law. A number of regulatory resolutions of the Constitutional Court provide guidance in this regard. For example, following the consideration of the Social Code and the law on administrative reform, the government should submit draft laws to the Parliament, taking into account the identified conclusions,” said Azimova.