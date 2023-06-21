World Bank plans to include Kazakhstan in 2030 Water Resources Group

This will allow the country to use the best practices of the world’s leading countries in the efficient and careful use of water in all sectors of the economy, according to the ministry. Kazakhstan, the furthest spot on land from the ocean, is a landlocked state with arid zones occupying two third of its territory. In addition, the country is experiencing the consequences of climate change, which leads to a water resource problem, since Kazakhstan is located downstream along many transboundary rivers. Over 40 percent of water resources come from neighboring countries. Global warming can only make things worse, the ministry warns. In this regard, the country’s active and systematic policy in reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement contributes to partnership development between Kazakhstan and the international community7