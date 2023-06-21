Concept of ‘Public Grazing Lands’ to be introduced in Kazakhstan

The Mazhilis, the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, has approved on first reading amendments on the use of pasturelands. In particular, the document introduces a new concept of ‘public grazing lands’. In addition, there are plans to establish a ban on converting these areas into other agricultural land types. The amendments also expand the powers of rural governors in ensuring access to lands for the local population. Moreover, the legislative novelties aim to tighten criteria regarding the non-use of pastures by increasing the number of livestock required for grazing, namely from 20 to 50 percent of the prescribed load, as specified by the Mazhilis.

“The grazing land utilization plan will now be established for a period of five years. Currently, the lands are granted for long-term use, up to two years, and short-term use, up to one year. In addition, new provisions regarding the protection, restoration, and irrigation of grazing lands will be introduced. Such norms are not currently included in the existing land and pasture legislation,” said Sultan Dyussembinov, Member of the Senate, the Upper House of the Kazakh Parliament.