Kazakhstan to allocate roughly 3 trillion tenge for tourism development

Kazakhstan will allocate approximately three trillion tenge for tourism development. More than 200 investment projects will be implemented by 2030, the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports reported. 115 facilities are planned to be completed this year. The largest ones are hotel facilities in Atyrau, Almaty and Oskemen cities, and a resort area in the Akmola region. Besides that, a visitor center will open at the Altyn Emel National Park. The Akmola, Almaty, Mangystau, Turkistan and Abai regions have the highest tourism potential. Routes, trails, viewing platforms and parking spaces will be arranged to develop the most promising type of tourism – eco-tourism.