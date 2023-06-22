Children’s tourist train launches in Kazakhstan

A children's tourist train set off on a journey across Kazakhstan. The passengers included 600 boys and girls, including winners of creative competitions and children from large and low-income families. The inaugural Tugan Elge Sayahat train will travel to seven regions of the country. The itinerary starts with Astana, followed by Baikonur, Turkistan, Almaty, and Burabai. Children will have the opportunity to enjoy the beauty and sights of their homeland.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity! And I would also like to thank my parents! In the future, we are ready to serve for the benefit of our country!” a passenger of the tourist train said.