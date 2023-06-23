Kazakhstan ranks 66th in 2023 SDG Index

Kazakhstan ranks 66th in the Sustainable Development Report 2023. It is worth noting that over the past three years, the country has managed to improve its position by 12 spots, as announced during a session of the Parliamentary Commission for monitoring the implementation of SDGs. Senate Chairperson Maulen Ashimbayev highlighted that the country has made certain progress in this area, while also acknowledging the existence of specific issues that demand special attention.

“This year's indicator is an improvement compared to the pre-pandemic period. However, there has been a decrease in subsequent years. There are significant issues related to declining water resources and social inequalities. There are also unresolved problems in other areas as well. We need a new impetus to achieve the sustainable development goals, ensuring that the people of Kazakhstan see the benefits of their implementation,” Ashimbayev said.

“Over 60 percent of the current SDG indicators are incorporated into projects and concepts, as well as development plans. The principles of sustainability and inclusiveness form the basis of the National Development Plan of Kazakhstan until 2025. The localization of strategic goals is achieved through national projects that combine a triad of economic, social, and environmental well-being of the country,” said Kazakh Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov.

It is worth noting that the UN adopted the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, which are now being implemented in almost 200 countries. These goals consist of 17 interconnected SDGs aimed at addressing pressing issues at both national and global levels. Key priorities include promoting public health and well-being, as well as addressing global and environmental issues.