Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Kazakh Minister of Education

From September 1, the salary of teachers of preschool education in Kazakhstan will grow by 30 percent. Over 80,000 new seats will be provided in preschool institutions by the yearend, as reported by Kazakh Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. From the start of the school year, there will be certain changes for 1-4 grade students as well, including free meals. Besides, all schools will be equipped with panic buttons, licensed security, and video surveillance systems connected to operational control centers, Beisembayev noted. Also, the stipends for students in technical and vocational education institutions will increase by half from September 1 and by 100 percent from next year. This year, for the first time, companies will take part in personnel training with the obligatory condition to employ graduates of vocational institutions, another good innovation for university students was emphasized by the Minister.