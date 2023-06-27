Kazakh Mazhilis sums up work at first session of eighth convocation

The Mazhilis, a Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament, summed up the work at first session of Kazakh Parliament of eighth convocation. At each plenary session, MPs voiced an average of 30 requests. All these initiatives were proposed by voters, Mazhilis Chairperson Yerlan Koshanov stressed, and added that the session was short but informative. The MPs have adopted a total of 31 laws, a third of which were initiated by Mazhilis members, including laws on public control, the return of illegally acquired assets, traffic management, regulation of liquefied gas, and housing and utilities. The report of the Supreme Audit Chamber was presented for the first time, according to Mazhilis Speaker. It should be noted that the first session of the Mazhilis in a new composition began its work on March 29 this year.

“The session is coming to an end. There are visits to the regions and meetings with the population ahead of us. We must reach every region, remote village, and settlement. Our main objectives are to be in touch with the people, solve problems effectively, and enhance relations with the regions. I believe that the work done over the summer will benefit the work of the next session,” said Yerlan Koshanov.