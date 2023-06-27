Tourism demand for Kazakh resorts increases nearly fivefold

The tourism demand for resorts in Kazakhstan has increased almost fivefold. The country’s residents mostly prefer to vacation on the Alakol, Balkhash, and Zaisan lakes. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, such destinations as Usharal, Balkhash, Zaisan, and Urzhar, which offer resort areas and beach vacations, are particularly popular among visitors. In addition, the demand for the cities of Aktobe and Turkistan has grown by 40 percent this summer.

“The development of domestic tourism is as important as the increase in the number of foreign arrivals. The Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports is developing and implementing various programs to promote domestic tourism. For example, the Kids Go Free program allows to effectively plan a family vacation in the country and save money. By purchasing travel packages through tour operators, our compatriots can save up to 30 percent,” Yernur Kenzhebekov, Press Secretary of Kazakh Tourism National Company, said.