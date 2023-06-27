Kazakhstan to enact new Social Code on July 1

Kazakhstan’s new Social Code drawn up in accordance with international standards will come into force on July 1. The document will regulate the issues related to employment and labor safety, social insurance, assistance in difficult life situations, as well as support for elderly people. All the provisions of the new document presented today at the government’s meeting are intended to improve the quality of life of Kazakh citizens. As noted by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, one of the important parts of the new Social Code is the gradual increase in pension payments. The amount of the basic pension payment will be raised by 51 percent for two million citizens starting from this year until 2027, Smailov stressed. Another new measure is that Kazakh citizens will now be eligible to transfer half of their savings to a trust, while the other half can be left in the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund, as it was before. Smailov set a number of instructions to make the implementation of the Social Code effective.

“The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population should ensure that benefits are increased and granted on time and in full in accordance with the Social Code. A number of normative legal acts should be approved to specify social support measures. Ten out of the 26 government decrees have been adopted so far. The ministry should complete this work as soon as possible and submit all required draft resolutions for government approval. The ministry should carry out extensive awareness-raising work on the provisions of the new Social Code together with the regional administrations and the Ministry of Information and Social Development,” Smailov said.

Maintenance work at thermal power plants

The Cabinet of Ministers also considered preparation of the country’s energy facilities for the heating season. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, 7.4 billion tenge was allocated from the government reserve to repair one thermal power plant in Ekibastuz. In total, Kazakhstan plans a major overhaul of 10 power units, 49 boilers and 54 turbines this year. Maintenance works at all the country’s thermal power plants are expected to be completed in November.