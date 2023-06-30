Musical event dedicated to 200th anniversary of Kurmangazy held in Kazakh national museum

Young dombyra players performed the best works of the legendary Kazakh composer Kurmangazy at the National Museum of Kazakhstan. A special musical event was dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the national musician. The students of Art School No. 1 in Astana demonstrated mastery of the performance of famous kuis such as ‘Adai’, ‘Saryarka’, ‘Balbyrauyn’, and ‘Kishkentai’ accompanied by the teachers. The event also included an exhibition of musical instruments of the famous kui performers from the collection of the Kazakh National Museum.

“The event is aimed at promoting the life and work of Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly, known as the founder of Kazakh kuis, which have become an invaluable heritage of Kazakh people. Apart from being a famous kui performer, Kurmangazy was also a freedom fighter, one can hear a call for freedom, free life, and protection of the poor in his works, which is the reason why his music is eternal,” said Bibigul Arystambekova, spokesperson for the National Museum of Kazakhstan.