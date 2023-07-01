Over 100 events to be held for Kazakh capital day

More than 100 events are planned in the Kazakh capital starting today to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Astana, according to the city mayor’s office. A gala concert within the ‘Ayalagan Astana’ contest will coincide with the celebration. It will be followed by the ‘Dombyra Dastan’ show, a series of meetings with national poets and writers, a concert of the Kazakh kui and zhyr performers, a book festival, circus performances, musicals, plays and other theater performances, as well as music and comedy and dance show programs. In addition, the ‘Gul Astana’ eco-festival, the National plein air painting, and the OPEN AIR concert will take place in Astana on the Day of the Kazakh Capital.