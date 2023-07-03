Kazakh director recognized as best in Cannes

Malik Zenger from Kazakhstan was recognized as the best music video director at the film festival in Cannes. The competition jury highly praised his work on the music video for the song ‘Kogersin’ (‘Dove’) by Kazakh singer Galymzhan Moldanazar. The director himself stated that the five-minute narrative carries a profound message about the importance of peace and harmony. It bears noting that the music video, which involved the participation of 100 children, was filmed over three days near Almaty and released in 2022. Zenger shares that, in contrast to the traditional practice of filming music videos after the song is ready, this time everything was done the other way around.

“Sometimes Galymzhan gives me songs to create music videos for, while other times I myself choose a track that I like and share my vision for the story I want to create with it. This time, he specifically wrote the song as a soundtrack for my idea. So, we began with the initial concept, followed by my scriptwriting and sketching out the visuals. After presenting the material to Galymzhan, he expressed his approval, and we proceeded with the shooting process,” Zenger said.

It is worth noting that Malik Zenger's music video has won and been nominated 37 times at various international festivals, with several more competitions on the horizon.