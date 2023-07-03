Kazakhstan seeks to eliminate unreasonable price increases on air tickets

Kazakhstan is set to foster competition in the aviation market and eliminate unreasonable price increases for air tickets by providing air carriers with full access to the open skies regime. Also, as a solution to the issue, the country’s authorities propose to remove the concept of fuel surcharge from the legislation and, in general, to regulate the system of dynamic pricing. The issues of promoting competition in the areas of transport, communications, as well as the fuel and energy complex were discussed at the Government’s meeting. The agenda also included measures to automate all processes in the field of wholesale sales of petroleum products, ensure the transparency of the activities of the Single Electricity Purchaser, develop private railway transportation and automate the planning and management of the transportation process.