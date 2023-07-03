National Bank of Kazakhstan issues coin to celebrate Astana’s 25th anniversary

Today, the National Bank of Kazakhstan has launched the sale of a collector coin commemorating the 25th anniversary of the country’s capital. The coin, titled ‘ASTANA. 25 JYL,’ is part of the ‘Outstanding events and people’ series. With a face value of 100 tenge, this cupronickel coin weighs 15-gram and has a circulation of 20,000 pieces, as reported by the monetary regulator’s press service. The collector coin can be purchased through the online shop.

“This coin features a collage of the main architectural buildings of Astana, with the Mangilik El triumphal arch displayed in the forefront. The monument was erected to commemorate the 20th anniversary of independence and holds a central position within the composition,” said Almat Bassenov, Chief Designer of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.