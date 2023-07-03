Kazakhstan, FAO to restore forests

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will help Kazakhstan restore forests, the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reports, and adds that joint projects of FAO and Kazakhstan will contribute to combating the effects of climate change and restoring biodiversity. It is worth reminding that more than 11 percent of the country’s territory is covered with forests. However, they are located unevenly due to changing natural zones, namely, forest steppes, semideserts, and deserts. In general, the country has now achieved considerable success in increasing forest areas. Over the past 10 years alone, they have increased by eight percent to more than 13.5 million hectares.