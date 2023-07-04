Astana Opera Academy celebrates first class of graduates

A solemn ceremony was held at the Astana Opera International Opera Academy to present graduation certificates to its first 19 soloists. Over the course of a two-year training program, young opera singers not only reached a high level of vocal skills, but also performed leading roles in opera productions staged at the capital and international theaters. The graduates’ list of achievements includes victories in national and international competitions. Among them is Guldana Aldadossova, who won a special award at the Hibla Gerzmava Opera Singers and Accompanists Competition.

“We have completed a two-year program at the academy without having to travel abroad. Now, we have a wonderful opportunity to train right here in Kazakhstan. During my time at the academy, I had the privilege of performing in Cimarosa’s ‘The Secret Marriage’ as Lisette, Rossini’s ‘The Barber of Seville’ as Rosina, and just three days ago, we had the premiere of Gioachino Rossini’s opera ‘The Italian Girl in Algiers’, where I sang the role of Elvira,” Aldadossova shared.

During a two-year period, students of the Astana Opera Academy have undergone a unique author's program. Alongside honing their vocal skills under the mentorship of renowned international coaches and instructors, they have studied German, Italian and French languages, as well as practiced speech techniques and stage manners.

“Over the span of two years, we had the privilege of hosting around 10 or 11 internationally acclaimed opera singers. All of our soloists are from Kazakhstan. Promoting the operatic vocal art of Kazakhstan is one of the academy’s primary objectives. Overall, it has been a fruitful period, with five opera productions staged. Additionally, academy attendees have received awards at various international competitions,” Aisulu Tani, Executive Director of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, said.