Fourth small kurultai of Kazakhs takes place in Mongolia

Fourth small kurultai (congress) of Kazakhs organized by the Otandastar Foundation takes place in three cities of Mongolia - Ulaanbaatar, Khovd and Bayan-Olgii. The congress is attended by Kazakhs living in different parts of Mongolia. Among them are heads of cultural centers, public figures, the clerisy and youth organizations. The congress will feature a scientific conference, a week of cinema and cartoons, a business forum, competitions in national games and festive concerts. According to the Otandastar Foundation, such events will not only strengthen cooperation between the two countries but also help to increase national self-awareness and spiritual ties. It should be noted that about 120,000 Kazakhs live in Mongolia, representing one of the largest ethnic groups in the country.