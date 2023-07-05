Astana hosts Twin Cities Forum

Astana’s economic potential has grown 100 times since it acquired the status of the capital, accounting for more than 10 percent of Kazakhstan’s GDP, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Twin Cities Forum. He noted Astana’s huge potential as one of the fastest growing capitals in the world. Over the past quarter of a century, the capital’s territory has increased by three times, while the population has grown by four times. According to experts, the number of city residents will reach two million by 2030. As stated by Tokayev, Astana has already won international recognition and authority by becoming a platform for peace, harmony of interreligious dialogue and spiritual diplomacy.

“Our capital has a bright future, so we draw particular attention to implementing the idea of a green city. Our capital should become a comfortable city for residents in the first place. Moreover, Astana is the largest financial center in the region. Over 2,000 companies from 75 countries have chosen the Astana International Financial Centre to do their business. Today, the AIFC has attracted $8 billion in investments to our country. This is a good indicator. World politicians call Astana a platform for peace. Here they build a dialogue and find ways to mutual understanding of countries with different positions and interests. I am convinced that the capital will continue to develop as an important center of our geopolitical region,” Tokayev said.

The President placed an emphasis on the city’s harmonious development, which mainly depends on the residents’ quality of life. Astana puts in place the concept of smart city, as new technologies should stand guard over the effective management of big cities. In this regard, the capital succeeded, entering the world’s top 21 most intelligent communities, according to the authoritative international organization Intelligent Community Forum. The capital of Kazakhstan is also becoming a major digital hub in Central Asia. It should be noted that representatives of city administrations from 13 countries and over 1,300 delegates took part in the Twin Cities Forum.