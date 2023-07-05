Over 20 Kazakh universities enter QS World University Rankings

Over 20 Kazakh universities were included in the annual ranking of the world’s best universities. There were only 16 of them in 2022. Quacquarelli Symonds, a British company specializing in the analysis of higher education institutions worldwide, evaluates universities according to nine indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty and employment outcomes. Only about 1,500 universities from 104 countries out of almost 3,000 universities that participated in the selection process were listed in the top ranking.