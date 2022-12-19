Plateau Aktolagay, Kargaly river

The chalk plateau Aktolagay is located 41.3 kilometers northwest of the village of Miyaly, 67.6 kilometers northeast of the village of Akkiztogay in the Baiganinsky district in the west of the Aktobe region. The amazing, unparalleled landscape of the plateau makes it one of the most interesting objects of geotourism. Remoteness from large settlements and bad roads are not able to stop true lovers of exotic nature - those who managed to see pictures of Aktolagay at least once will always strive here. This is a giant natural museum of chalk figures.