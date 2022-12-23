Ahmed Magdi: The greatness of kazakh capital makes me sing

It is 75 floors of glass, concrete and modern technology. From its top, you can see the whole city and the surroundings of the Kazakh capital for tens of kilometers. In his free time, he likes to film the Kazakh capital and natural parks of Kazakhstan with the help of a drone. As a result, he has become very popular on social networks, and his videos and photos get many likes. Meet the next hero of the My Day in Kazakhstan program Ahmed Magdi.!