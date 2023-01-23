Tommaso Aguzzi: Winter landscapes of Almaty will sweep anyone from his feet!

Tommaso Aguzzi, originally from the Italian countryside, has studied his entire life with the goal of becoming a doctor of science. During his undergraduate years, he became part of the Erasmus student exchange program, which allowed him to tour numerous European universities before he turned thirty. He visited Kazakhstan for the first time in 2017, and the city at the foot of the Trans-Ili Alatau won his heart. Almaty has quickly become his favorite spot on the planet. He then went to Europe, but memories of the lovely city lingered. Finally, the research project allowed him to return and prepare for his Ph.D. thesis. He enjoys Almaty's historic architecture and visits the Medeu ice rink once a week to train with runners. Viewers will see an unusual change in winter weather conditions in the mountains and the metropolis at their feet alongside