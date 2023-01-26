Roberto Santos: I love the old city!

Roberto Santos, a self-made man from a small village in Brazil, has accomplished everything on his own: traveled to numerous countries to master the profession, get the essential abilities, and become a first-class international chef. He was invited to Kazakhstan on a one-year contract and decided immediately that he wanted to reside there and start his own business. Since then, more than ten years have passed. During this decade, he married, had children, and became a partner in a Brazilian restaurant. His success in life exemplifies how genuine passion and optimism can help a person overcome any obstacle. Meet Roberto Santos, another hero from the My Day in Kazakhstan program!