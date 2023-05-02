Amire Kashaubaev. The voice that conquered Paris

Spring of 1925. Paris, France. Its the international exhibition EXPO, dedicated to decorative and industrial art. 21 countries take part in it, including the Soviet Union. The People's Commissar of Education Lunacharsky was responsible for the organizational part. The delegation included: Ukrainian Alexandra Fedorovskaya, Uzbek dancer Tamara Khanum, Shefket Mammadova from Azerbaijan, Bashkir Zhumabay Yesenbaev and Kazakh singer Amre Kashaubaev. This issue is dedicated to him.