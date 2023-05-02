Rosa Baglanova. Voice of the era

1988. Plenum of the Central Committee in Almaty. The fragile woman with all her heart and soul was speaking about the tragedy of her nation, the Kazakh people and her land, which was a testing ground. At that time in the late of 1980s nobody knew about such notions as «glasnost» and «freedom of speech». There was only one correct opinion in the USSR. It was the opinion of the parties. So it was dangerous to speak in front of an audience so boldly. But she did not think about the consequences. The only thing she wanted is to change the terrible fate of her country. This story is about Kazakh singer Roza Baglanova.