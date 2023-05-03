Production of armored wheeled vehicles in Kazakhstan

We visited the largest enterprise in Central Asia for the production of modern armored wheeled vehicles. The production area of the plant is 13,500 sq.m. High-tech equipment of the enterprise allows to implement a full cycle of work. The productive capacity of the plant is 120 machines per year. The main value of the plant is highly qualified technical specialists. How do they produce armored vehicles? You will find the answers in the new issue of the Our Product program.