«Ile» river and the lake «Balkhash»
0:22 - we are moving towards the Dobyn Pier
1:20 - 80% of Lake Balkhash’s water comes from the Ile River
2:20 - This is where we will have our base camp.
3:40 - Are you the one monitoring the river?
4:20 - Nariman Abdulayev, Park Ranger
6:45 - Only me and Elon Musk know how to assemble this kayak!
7:30 - this year -2022 was considered the driest in the last 500 years.
8:30 - If we had come a week earlier, we would have seen a different picture.
10:15 - Sayat Alimkulov, Deputy Director, Institute of Geography
13:00 - Malik Burlibayev, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Member of Russian Academy of Water Sciences
14:50 - Fires, of course, are a big concern also!
17:00 - Well, here comes the western wind!
19:00 - It seems, gentlemen, our expedition is ending ahead of schedule.