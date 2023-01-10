Mountain ecosystem preservation
0:30 - Mountain ecosystem preservation
1:47 - Victoria Elias, Conservation Director, WWF-Russia
2:40 - We will spend the next week in the mountains getting acquainted with 2 target projects.
3:15 - the Koksu River
5:00 - We are in the Koksu River Valley
6:00 - 69% of vertebrate populations are at risk!
8:00 - Olivier Langrand, Executive Director, Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF)
8:50 - Dan Rothberg, Grant Director, Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF)
13:00 - Talgat Musin, Regional Project Manager
14:00 - Kairat Kabdyldayev, Mayor of Kabanbai Rural District
14:30 - We are heading to one of the most gorgeous corners of southeastern Kazakhstan.
17:20 - Tentek Lake
18:25 - We will have a short tour now hoping to meet some animals.